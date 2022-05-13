Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

GDOT traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $27.44. 34,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

