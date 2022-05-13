Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.51

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 423906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTBIF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Thumb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

