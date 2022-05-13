Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Lowered to C$1.90 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

GRN stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

