Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $7.75. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 206,364 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $247.71 million, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.42). Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,448,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 29.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 302,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

