Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $23.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $747,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.