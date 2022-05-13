Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 354.5% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of GBLBY stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

