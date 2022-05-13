Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $3.15 (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 3.1502 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a dividend payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to earn $7.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

NYSE PAC traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,928. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.64. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAC. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

