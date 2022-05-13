Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.79). Approximately 8,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.81).

The company has a market capitalization of £38.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.17.

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

