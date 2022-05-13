Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.79). Approximately 8,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.81).
The company has a market capitalization of £38.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.17.
About Gusbourne (LON:GUS)
