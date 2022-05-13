Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 to $2.90 EPS.

HAE stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. 21,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,815. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Haemonetics by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

