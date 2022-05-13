HaloDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $220.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. HaloDAO has a market cap of $55,459.23 and approximately $220.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded 51.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.00536752 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.86 or 2.07493641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00036553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000244 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.