Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 142.82%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.05-2.20 EPS.

HALO traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. 21,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

