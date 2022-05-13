Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.20 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 142.82% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.