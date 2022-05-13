Hammerson’s (HMSO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 32 ($0.39) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.41) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hammerson to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 29 ($0.36) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.38) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 30 ($0.37).

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSO traded up GBX 1.19 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 27.24 ($0.34). 3,962,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,886. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.78. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 25.05 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In other news, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($36,845.70). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($95,549.25).

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.