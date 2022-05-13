Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

