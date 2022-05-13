Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) PT Raised to €171.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €170.00 ($178.95) to €171.00 ($180.00) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($126.32) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded up $17.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.00. 423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $80.05 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.94.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

