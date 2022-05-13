Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Harbor Custom Development updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Harbor Custom Development stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,020. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the third quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

