Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading Up 1%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 11,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 751% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.