Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading Up 1%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 11,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 751% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.