Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Harsco stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Harsco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Harsco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

