Hathor Trading Down 35.8% This Week (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $46.75 million and $3.11 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 906,682,848 coins and its circulating supply is 230,737,848 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

