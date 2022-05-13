Head-To-Head Review: Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) vs. Its Competitors

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Caribou Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Caribou Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences Competitors 1632 5692 11335 209 2.54

Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 232.75%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 122.18%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $9.60 million -$66.92 million -3.61 Caribou Biosciences Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.02

Caribou Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -682.39% -27.80% -20.57% Caribou Biosciences Competitors -3,821.16% -65.50% -29.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

