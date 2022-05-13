Head-To-Head Survey: Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) & Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -10.64% -6.36% Lilium N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Joby Aviation and Lilium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 3 2 0 2.40 Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33

Joby Aviation presently has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Lilium has a consensus target price of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of 275.26%. Given Lilium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Volatility & Risk

Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Joby Aviation and Lilium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A Lilium $60,000.00 13,836.08 -$486.29 million N/A N/A

Joby Aviation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lilium.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

