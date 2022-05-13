Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $131,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,286 shares of company stock valued at $934,979. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.