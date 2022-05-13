Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NYSE:HR opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 489,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 83,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

