Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

