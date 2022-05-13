HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.18 ($71.77).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI traded down €1.96 ($2.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €52.18 ($54.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,925,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €47.01 ($49.48) and a one year high of €76.98 ($81.03). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.