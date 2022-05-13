Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

HMTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HMTV stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,415,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,259.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 29,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $118,786.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,034,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,048,152.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 770,299 shares of company stock worth $3,302,777. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

