Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEN3. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($69.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.44 ($77.30).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €62.74 ($66.04) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.78. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

