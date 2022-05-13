Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Michael Johnson Buys 5,840 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) Director Michael Johnson bought 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $133,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,592.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HLF opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

