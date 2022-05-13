Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$4.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.57 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of HLF stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.30. 3,742,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,105. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President John Desimone purchased 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,156.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 53,540 shares of company stock worth $1,169,388. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after acquiring an additional 230,591 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.