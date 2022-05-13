Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $633.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

