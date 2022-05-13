HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HF Sinclair Corporation is an energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. It owns and operates refineries located principally in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah. HF Sinclair Corporation, formerly known as HollyFrontier Corporation, is based in DALLAS. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DINO. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.14.

NYSE DINO traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.74. 64,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,989. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.85. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

