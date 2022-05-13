Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the April 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,239,000.

NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 1,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,863. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

