HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,372 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $465.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $530.45 and its 200 day moving average is $597.52. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $690.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

