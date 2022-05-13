HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,505 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 161,121 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 97,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 65,447 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,040,000.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

JPHY stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.