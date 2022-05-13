HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $387.71 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $377.33 and a 52 week high of $559.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

