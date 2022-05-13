HighTower Advisors LLC Has $15.79 Million Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,814 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Revance Therapeutics worth $15,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,929 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,203,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 118,038 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,392,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 258,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,029,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $939.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 361.59% and a negative return on equity of 181.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

