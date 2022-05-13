Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $2, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 495,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

HI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

