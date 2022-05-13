HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireQuest had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,611. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HireQuest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on HireQuest in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $28,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest in the third quarter worth about $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HireQuest by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HireQuest by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

