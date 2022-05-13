HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.51-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-825 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.96 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of HRT stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 296,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,765. HireRight has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

