Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on the stock.

HOC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 182.83 ($2.25).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 101.48 ($1.25) on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 205 ($2.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £521.48 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

About Hochschild Mining (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.