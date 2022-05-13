Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Holley updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HLLY traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 768,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Holley has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $14.68.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,040,000 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Holley by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLLY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

