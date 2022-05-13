Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 7th

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $3.25 on Friday. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $451.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.96 million. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Home Point Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Point Capital by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Point Capital by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

