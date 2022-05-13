home24 (ETR:H24) Stock Price Down 9.3%

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €4.23 ($4.45) and last traded at €4.43 ($4.67). Approximately 274,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.88 ($5.14).

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on shares of home24 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

