Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HNST traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 433,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,178. Honest has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $287.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 10,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $42,536.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 207,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 12,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $48,890.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 209,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,181.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,572 shares of company stock valued at $749,293 over the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honest by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,841,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honest by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 755,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 466,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

