Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives $101.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.49. 13,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $70.39 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,267,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

