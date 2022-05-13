Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.52

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.7417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.74.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

