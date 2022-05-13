Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.52

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)
Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howden Joinery Group (HWDJY)
