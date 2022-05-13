HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in HP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,951 shares of company stock worth $4,705,657. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

