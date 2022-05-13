H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “H&R Block looks well poised to gain from its five-year strategy known as Block Horizons. The company is expected to deliver sustainable revenues, operating profit growth and healthy returns on investments, while also maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity position in the foreseeable future. The main drivers of the company’s performance post the pandemic will be digital enablement of business, client addition and retention in both Assisted and DIY, greater usage of AI, along with machine learning for product improvement and expansion in small business. Partly due to these tailwinds, shares of H&R Block has increased in a year's time. However, escalating costs due to heavy investments in technology and operations might weigh on the company's bottom line. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues.”

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

HRB traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 133,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,960. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 39,793.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

