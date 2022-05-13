Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.82.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.87. The company had a trading volume of 541,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$6.48 and a 52 week high of C$11.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1.31%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

