Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. 46 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,220. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Hudson Global worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

